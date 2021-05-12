renDOGE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $200,646.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $200,646.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $296.47 or 0.00552174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00246460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003981 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.43 or 0.01153693 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00032959 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

