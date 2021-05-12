Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 1,392,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,998,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

