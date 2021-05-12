Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 3.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 28,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,596. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

