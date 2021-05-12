Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 63 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 13,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 114,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,587,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.46. 48,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $217.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

