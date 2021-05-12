FundX Investment Group LLC Invests $5.75 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 3.2% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. 341,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,724,070. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

