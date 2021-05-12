Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,070 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.94. 153,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

