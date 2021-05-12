Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 14,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.