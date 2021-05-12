Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 300,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

