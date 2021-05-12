Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

FRA:DPW traded down €1.12 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.33 ($59.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,699 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.93. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

