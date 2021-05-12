Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.81

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 351288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

