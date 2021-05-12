TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

TTGT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 3,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 9.9% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

