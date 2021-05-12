International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

