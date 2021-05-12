TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X traded down C$1.74 on Wednesday, reaching C$132.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.69. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.