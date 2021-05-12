TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$149.50.
X traded down C$1.74 on Wednesday, reaching C$132.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.69. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.