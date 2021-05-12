Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $152.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

