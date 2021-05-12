Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.02

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAFYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.