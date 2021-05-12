Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.16 billion-$10.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

SSDOY stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

