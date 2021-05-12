Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Philip Straub Sells 5,898 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GRMN traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,646. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.