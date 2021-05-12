Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $81,480.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nkarta alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00.

NKTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,021. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.