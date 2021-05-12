iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

