Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 302.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.