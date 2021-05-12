Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.54 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,445 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

