Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.39. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. 15,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

