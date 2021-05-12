Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $758,781.00

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for $2,749.12 or 0.05089266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $33.70 million and approximately $758,781.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

