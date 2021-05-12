Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,873. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $667.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,059. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

