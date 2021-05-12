Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.589 per share on Monday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.79.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.