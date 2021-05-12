cVault.finance Reaches One Day Volume of $58,808.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $87.99 million and $58,808.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $8,799.46 or 0.16289847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00059890 BTC.

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

