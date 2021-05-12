Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Issues Earnings Results

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,757. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

