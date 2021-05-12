Ambrosus (AMB) Market Capitalization Tops $13.12 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $13.12 million and $2.45 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 719,326,598 coins and its circulating supply is 181,205,919 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

