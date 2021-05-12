Metaverse ETP Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $29.96 million and $852,601.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.48 or 0.07441000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00177938 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,311,546 coins and its circulating supply is 78,311,448 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

