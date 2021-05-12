Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 1,504,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,703,949. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

