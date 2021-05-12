Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 667 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. 21,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.