Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.59. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 7,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $77.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.