Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 700 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.33 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

