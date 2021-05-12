Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $20.71. Repay shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 14,545 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after acquiring an additional 370,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 18.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 345,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after buying an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

