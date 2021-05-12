PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 497,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 19,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

