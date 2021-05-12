Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,948.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

