Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,237 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.18. 27,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,118. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.34. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.