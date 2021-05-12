Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,376. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $441.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

