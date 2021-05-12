Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,460. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a PE ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

