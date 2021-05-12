Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.77 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $43.77 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00009069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.00534720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00246081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.00 or 0.01192123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033972 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

