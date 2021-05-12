B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,917. B&G Foods has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

