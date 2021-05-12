CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,892. The firm has a market cap of $676.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

