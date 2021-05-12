CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,892. The firm has a market cap of $676.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.