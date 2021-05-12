Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,031.11 ($26.54).

Shares of VCT stock traded down GBX 9.29 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,450.71 ($32.02). The company had a trading volume of 332,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,041. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,291.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,215.91. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,020 shares of company stock worth $6,477,116.

Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

