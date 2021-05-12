NULS Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002070 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $112.27 million and approximately $79.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.00534720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00246081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.00 or 0.01192123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033972 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

