OctoFi Hits Market Cap of $35.65 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $35.65 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.70 or 0.00082117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.01014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,617.49 or 0.10318525 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

