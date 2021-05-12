Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $40.63. 19,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after buying an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

