Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $539.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

