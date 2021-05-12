Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Buys £10,104.32 in Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 63,152 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).
Shares of KMK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.70 ($0.21). 940,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Kromek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £67.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.94.
Kromek Group Company Profile
