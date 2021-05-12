Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Buys £10,104.32 in Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 63,152 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).

Shares of KMK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.70 ($0.21). 940,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Kromek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £67.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.94.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

