Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 54,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

