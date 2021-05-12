Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 142,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

